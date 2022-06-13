CWA Asset Management Group LLC Sells 2,132 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,739 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 2,132 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $12,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the third quarter worth approximately $251,000. New World Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 170.8% in the third quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 37.5% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 242 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 44.2% in the third quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP now owns 699,352 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $237,353,000 after purchasing an additional 214,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 6.5% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 10,644 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,612,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.69, for a total value of $62,927.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total transaction of $2,327,429.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,366,160.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 46,112 shares of company stock valued at $9,283,967. 13.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

META stock opened at $170.49 on Monday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.00 and a 12 month high of $384.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $200.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $247.88. The stock has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.37.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The firm had revenue of $27.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on META. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $290.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Meta Platforms from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $315.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $307.76.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

