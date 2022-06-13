CWA Asset Management Group LLC Sells 26,321 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC cut its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 26,321 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $9,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,085,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,692,478,000 after buying an additional 1,667,339 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 20.2% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter valued at $207,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter worth $3,253,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 5.7% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,842 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $86.64 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $449.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 0.94. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $85.39 and a one year high of $145.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.09. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.44% and a return on equity of 30.84%. The company had revenue of $491.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 32.89%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TSM. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.29.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

