D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Bought by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC increased its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 38,484 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $4,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DHI. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 245.1% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 390 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 453 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.63, for a total transaction of $92,710.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total value of $132,405.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,403.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DHI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $103.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $120.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.46.

Shares of NYSE:DHI opened at $70.39 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $24.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.04, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 5.95. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $64.13 and a one year high of $110.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.66.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.66. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 16.53%. The company had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.53 EPS. D.R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 17.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.45%.

D.R. Horton Company Profile (Get Rating)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.