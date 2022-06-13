Daimler Truck Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DTRUY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Daimler Truck Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DTRUY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a decline of 86.1% from the May 15th total of 46,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 89,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of DTRUY stock traded down $0.49 on Friday, hitting $15.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,562. Daimler Truck has a fifty-two week low of $11.86 and a fifty-two week high of $20.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.18.

DTRUY has been the topic of several recent research reports. DZ Bank lowered shares of Daimler Truck from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €30.00 ($32.26) price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Daimler Truck from €50.00 ($53.76) to €53.00 ($56.99) in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Daimler Truck from €45.00 ($48.39) to €50.00 ($53.76) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.33.

Daimler Truck Holding AG manufactures and sells commercial trucks. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Stuttgart, Germany.

