Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Position Lowered by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich trimmed its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,310,333 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 9,687 shares during the quarter. Danaher accounts for approximately 2.3% of Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned about 0.18% of Danaher worth $431,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 165,586 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $54,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,043 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at about $124,000. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 7,953 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $246.29 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $179.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.84. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $233.71 and a 12-month high of $333.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $262.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $282.26.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 21.32%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.57%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DHR. StockNews.com lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Danaher from $365.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Danaher from $334.00 to $319.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $299.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $336.08.

In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total transaction of $1,662,310.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,095,424.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

