DAO Maker (DAO) Market Cap Tops $120.20 Million

DAO Maker (DAO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 12th. DAO Maker has a total market capitalization of $120.20 million and $1.99 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAO Maker coin can currently be bought for $1.70 or 0.00006330 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DAO Maker has traded 13.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $93.53 or 0.00349162 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003729 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001865 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001300 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00035090 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $118.67 or 0.00443003 BTC.

DAO Maker Coin Profile

DAO Maker was first traded on January 7th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 274,956,232 coins and its circulating supply is 70,885,812 coins. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker

According to CryptoCompare, “After the DAO hack, a hard fork has been implemented in the Ethereum blockchain to allow DAO token holders to withdraw their ETH. The easiest way to get your ETH back seems to be through https://www.myetherwallet.com/#the-dao. Another easy way at the moment is to install the latest version of mist https://github.com/ethereum/mist/releases and go to https://slacknation.github.io/medium/12/12.html (inside the Mist browser obviously). Press the first button, wait for 1 block, press the second button. This works only for addresses that have DAO tokens linked to them. “

