Decibel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DBTX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Decibel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DBTX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $23.00 price target on the stock.

DBTX has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Decibel Therapeutics from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Decibel Therapeutics from $30.00 to $7.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Decibel Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.43.

Decibel Therapeutics stock opened at $2.52 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.60. Decibel Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.83 and a 12 month high of $9.75. The stock has a market cap of $62.91 million, a P/E ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 0.40.

Decibel Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DBTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.08). On average, research analysts anticipate that Decibel Therapeutics will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Decibel Therapeutics by 36.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,966 shares during the last quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Decibel Therapeutics by 3.8% during the first quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 163,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 6,008 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Decibel Therapeutics by 73.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,897,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,768,000 after purchasing an additional 801,010 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Decibel Therapeutics by 39.2% during the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 25,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 7,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Decibel Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 64.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Decibel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering and developing transformative treatments for hearing and balance disorders. Its product candidates and programs focuses on three areas, such as Gene Therapies for Congenital, Monogenic Hearing Loss designed to restore functional cells within the cochlea to address hearing disorders caused by single gene mutations; Gene Therapies for Hair Cell Regeneration designed to replace lost hair cells within the inner ear to address acquired hearing loss and balance disorders; and Otoprotection Therapeutic in clinical development to prevent hearing loss in cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy with cisplatin.

