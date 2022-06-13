DEEPSPACE (DPS) Trading 20.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

DEEPSPACE (DPS) traded 13.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 13th. In the last week, DEEPSPACE has traded down 20.1% against the U.S. dollar. DEEPSPACE has a market cap of $3.77 million and $84,301.00 worth of DEEPSPACE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DEEPSPACE coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0713 or 0.00000302 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.44 or 0.00395200 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004221 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001894 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001302 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.90 or 0.00041890 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $120.94 or 0.00511534 BTC.

DEEPSPACE Coin Profile

DEEPSPACE’s total supply is 89,598,881 coins and its circulating supply is 52,893,498 coins. DEEPSPACE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DEEPSPACE is https://reddit.com/r/DeepSpaceGame

Buying and Selling DEEPSPACE

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEEPSPACE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEEPSPACE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEEPSPACE using one of the exchanges listed above.

