Delek US (NYSE:DK) PT Raised to $32.00

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Credit Suisse Group to $32.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on DK. Bank of America raised shares of Delek US from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Delek US from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Delek US from $24.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Delek US from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Delek US from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Shares of NYSE:DK opened at $33.39 on Thursday. Delek US has a 1 year low of $13.48 and a 1 year high of $35.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.75.

Delek US ( NYSE:DK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.72. Delek US had a negative net margin of 0.77% and a negative return on equity of 5.95%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.69) earnings per share. Delek US’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Delek US will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Delek US news, Director Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 10,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total transaction of $425,291.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DK. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Delek US by 50.4% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,408,748 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,421,000 after acquiring an additional 807,117 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Delek US in the third quarter worth approximately $9,051,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Delek US in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,037,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Delek US by 408.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 563,633 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,449,000 after acquiring an additional 452,852 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Delek US by 6.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,694,334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $163,273,000 after acquiring an additional 446,408 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

