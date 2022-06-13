Delek US (NYSE:DK) PT Raised to $32.00

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Credit Suisse Group to $32.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on DK. Bank of America raised shares of Delek US from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Delek US from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Delek US from $24.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Delek US from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Delek US from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.50.
Shares of NYSE:DK opened at $33.39 on Thursday. Delek US has a 1 year low of $13.48 and a 1 year high of $35.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.75.
In other Delek US news, Director Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 10,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total transaction of $425,291.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DK. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Delek US by 50.4% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,408,748 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,421,000 after acquiring an additional 807,117 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Delek US in the third quarter worth approximately $9,051,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Delek US in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,037,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Delek US by 408.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 563,633 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,449,000 after acquiring an additional 452,852 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Delek US by 6.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,694,334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $163,273,000 after acquiring an additional 446,408 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.69% of the company’s stock.
About Delek US (Get Rating)
Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.
