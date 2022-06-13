Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) PT Set at €50.00 by Deutsche Bank Rese…

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €50.00 ($53.76) target price on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. HSBC set a €35.00 ($37.63) price objective on Delivery Hero in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Barclays set a €69.50 ($74.73) price target on Delivery Hero in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($102.15) price objective on Delivery Hero in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($86.02) price objective on Delivery Hero in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group set a €70.00 ($75.27) target price on Delivery Hero in a report on Friday.

DHER opened at €38.02 ($40.88) on Friday. Delivery Hero has a 1 year low of €23.88 ($25.68) and a 1 year high of €134.95 ($145.11). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €34.54 and a 200 day moving average price of €58.02. The stock has a market cap of $9.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.28.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

