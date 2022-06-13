Denison Mines (NYSE:DNN) Shares Gap Down to $1.22

Denison Mines Corp. (NYSE:DNN – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.22, but opened at $1.13. Denison Mines shares last traded at $1.12, with a volume of 256,732 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Denison Mines to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

Get Denison Mines alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $911.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 1.88.

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, selling of, and investing in uranium properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the 95% interest owned Wheeler River uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Denison Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denison Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.