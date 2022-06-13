Deutsche Bank Rese… Analysts Give British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) a GBX 4,000 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 4,000 ($50.13) price objective on British American Tobacco (LON:BATS – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Monday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,000 ($50.13) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 4,000 ($50.13) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of British American Tobacco from GBX 3,750 ($46.99) to GBX 3,675 ($46.05) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 3,825.50 ($47.94).

Shares of British American Tobacco stock opened at GBX 3,493 ($43.77) on Friday. British American Tobacco has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,507.50 ($31.42) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,612.97 ($45.28). The firm has a market cap of £79.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3,387.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3,152.66.

In other news, insider Tadeu Marroco sold 8,457 shares of British American Tobacco stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,294 ($41.28), for a total transaction of £278,573.58 ($349,089.70). Over the last three months, insiders have bought 13 shares of company stock worth $44,138.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

