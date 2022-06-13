Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Price Target Raised to $94.00

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $92.00 to $94.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Devon Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $53.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $71.89.

Shares of NYSE:DVN opened at $74.06 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.49. Devon Energy has a 12 month low of $24.05 and a 12 month high of $79.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 2.59.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 36.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Devon Energy will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.86%. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 75.05%.

Devon Energy announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Devon Energy news, COO Clay M. Gaspar sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.75, for a total value of $1,912,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 765,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,781,627.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 19,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total transaction of $1,335,747.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 274,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,747,265.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 62,772 shares of company stock worth $4,118,438. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DVN. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 74,961 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after buying an additional 27,575 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 24,952 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 4,412 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $855,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 108.6% in the fourth quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 276,817 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,194,000 after buying an additional 144,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 45,377 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after buying an additional 3,285 shares during the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Devon Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

