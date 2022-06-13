Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) PT Raised to $94.00 at Piper Sandler

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Piper Sandler from $89.00 to $94.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the energy company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Devon Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $91.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Benchmark cut shares of Devon Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $71.89.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Shares of DVN stock opened at $74.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $48.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 2.59. Devon Energy has a 52 week low of $24.05 and a 52 week high of $79.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.49.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 36.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Devon Energy will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.86%. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.05%.

Devon Energy declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total transaction of $254,587.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 284,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,501,328.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kelt Kindick sold 9,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.03, for a total transaction of $615,603.47. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,590 shares in the company, valued at $2,897,397.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,772 shares of company stock valued at $4,118,438. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,339,676 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,454,836,000 after purchasing an additional 541,701 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 15,031,333 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $888,575,000 after purchasing an additional 523,911 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,567,536 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $517,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,392 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,797,427 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $562,357,000 after purchasing an additional 621,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,774,464 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $459,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083,360 shares during the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Devon Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.