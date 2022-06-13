Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Price Target Raised to $196.00 at Piper Sandler

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Piper Sandler from $188.00 to $196.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $184.00 to $178.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised Diamondback Energy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Diamondback Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $166.18.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FANG opened at $155.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Diamondback Energy has a 12 month low of $65.93 and a 12 month high of $162.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $139.08 and a 200-day moving average of $129.10. The company has a market capitalization of $27.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.18.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.46. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 34.17%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. Analysts predict that Diamondback Energy will post 26.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.46%.

In other news, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,500 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $350,075.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 6,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.02, for a total value of $840,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,268,226.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 53,000 shares of company stock worth $7,931,045. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FANG. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,311,337 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $357,129,000 after acquiring an additional 927,878 shares during the last quarter. THRC Management LLC bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth $86,532,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,173,356 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,205,046,000 after acquiring an additional 607,766 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter worth $73,608,000. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,597,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.