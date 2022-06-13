DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) PT Lowered to $70.00 at UBS Group

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by UBS Group from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on DOCU. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on DocuSign from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on DocuSign from $180.00 to $151.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Bank of America downgraded DocuSign from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer downgraded DocuSign from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on DocuSign from $180.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $134.27.

Shares of DOCU opened at $65.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a PE ratio of -146.51 and a beta of 1.05. DocuSign has a 12 month low of $64.30 and a 12 month high of $314.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $86.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61.

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $588.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.85 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 19.06% and a negative net margin of 4.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that DocuSign will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total value of $1,376,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 3,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.09, for a total value of $434,635.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 230,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,393,689.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOCU. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 128.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,683,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,853,000 after buying an additional 3,193,727 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in DocuSign in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $464,854,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in DocuSign by 20.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,308,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917,683 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its stake in DocuSign by 1,736.8% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,387,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in DocuSign by 41.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,661,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941,923 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

