DODO Price Tops $0.13 on Exchanges (DODO)

DODO (DODO) traded down 14.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 13th. In the last week, DODO has traded down 22.6% against the U.S. dollar. DODO has a market cap of $14.57 million and approximately $55.01 million worth of DODO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DODO coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000557 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,680.04 or 1.00157962 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004236 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004231 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002113 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.65 or 0.00104242 BTC.

DODO Profile

DODO (DODO) is a coin. It launched on September 29th, 2020. DODO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 110,551,965 coins. The Reddit community for DODO is https://reddit.com/r/DodoEx . DODO’s official Twitter account is @BreederDodo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DODO is dodoex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DODO is an on-chain liquidity provider, which leverages the Proactive Market Maker algorithm (PMM) to provide pure on-chain and contract-fillable liquidity for everyone. DODO accepts liquidity providers’ assets. It gathers funds near market prices to provide sufficient liquidity. In order to minimize counterparty risks for LPs, DODO dynamically adjusts market prices to encourage arbitrageurs to step in and stabilize LPs' portfolios. “

Buying and Selling DODO

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DODO directly using U.S. dollars.

