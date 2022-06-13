Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Price Target Raised to C$82.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$80.50 to C$82.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DOL. CIBC increased their target price on Dollarama from C$68.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Industrial Alliance Securities cut shares of Dollarama to a hold rating and set a C$76.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Dollarama from C$73.00 to C$78.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Dollarama from C$72.00 to C$79.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Desjardins raised Dollarama from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollarama presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$75.00.

Get Dollarama alerts:

Shares of TSE:DOL opened at C$71.43 on Thursday. Dollarama has a 1-year low of C$53.39 and a 1-year high of C$76.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$71.77 and a 200-day moving average price of C$66.79. The company has a market capitalization of C$20.92 billion and a PE ratio of 30.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18,873.64, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

Dollarama ( TSE:DOL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported C$0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.71 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.23 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollarama will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.72%.

About Dollarama (Get Rating)

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. The company also sells its products through online store. As of January 30, 2022, it operated 1,421 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dollarama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollarama and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.