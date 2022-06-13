Dora Factory Market Cap Tops $9.79 Million (DORA)

Dora Factory (DORA) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. Dora Factory has a total market capitalization of $9.79 million and $1.61 million worth of Dora Factory was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dora Factory coin can now be bought for approximately $2.38 or 0.00008876 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Dora Factory has traded down 15.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26,794.10 or 1.00024981 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003736 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003733 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001867 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001869 BTC.

Dora Factory Profile

Dora Factory (CRYPTO:DORA) is a coin. It launched on March 21st, 2021. Dora Factory’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,117,425 coins. Dora Factory’s official Twitter account is @DoraFactory

According to CryptoCompare, “Dora Factory is an open-source, community-driven venture builder with the mission to empower hackers by creating tools for decentralized venture organizations to thrive. The vision of Dora Factory is to build a DAO-as-a-Service infrastructure that empowers every DAO with the right toolkits to better engage with and incentivize open-source developers and hackers on their way to building the next venture. “

Dora Factory Coin Trading

