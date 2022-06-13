Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Price Target Raised to $130.00

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Barrington Research from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Dorman Products from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Dorman Products in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ:DORM opened at $104.05 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $98.06 and a 200 day moving average of $99.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 0.69. Dorman Products has a 1-year low of $88.43 and a 1-year high of $122.96.

Dorman Products ( NASDAQ:DORM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.06. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $401.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. Dorman Products’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dorman Products will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michael Kealey sold 10,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.83, for a total transaction of $1,027,559.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,135,682.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,257,228 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $404,566,000 after buying an additional 35,922 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,950,420 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $280,378,000 after buying an additional 32,890 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 3.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 936,335 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $88,980,000 after buying an additional 31,245 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 17.8% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 855,018 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $81,252,000 after buying an additional 129,465 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Dorman Products by 2.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 824,554 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $78,066,000 after purchasing an additional 19,433 shares in the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry worldwide. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

