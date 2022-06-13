Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) Position Decreased by Bullseye Asset Management LLC

Bullseye Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) by 37.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,577 shares during the period. Bullseye Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Duck Creek Technologies were worth $773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 469.9% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 84.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 102.8% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies in the third quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 236.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Duck Creek Technologies alerts:

In other news, CFO Kevin R. Rhodes bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.66 per share, for a total transaction of $49,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 137,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,288,967.38. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on DCT. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $38.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Duck Creek Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

DCT opened at $18.31 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -457.75, a PEG ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.22. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $14.90 and a one year high of $50.90.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $76.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.57 million. Duck Creek Technologies had a positive return on equity of 1.14% and a negative net margin of 2.11%. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duck Creek Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Duck Creek Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duck Creek Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.