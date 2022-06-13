Dune Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DUNEW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Dune Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DUNEW – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 62,600 shares, an increase of 117.4% from the May 15th total of 28,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:DUNEW traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.03. 24,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,569. Dune Acquisition has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.06.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Dune Acquisition stock. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dune Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DUNEW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 150,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

