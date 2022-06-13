DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Sold by Wellington Shields & Co. LLC

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC reduced its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 309 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 3rd quarter worth $236,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 3rd quarter worth $432,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,821,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,855,000 after purchasing an additional 170,145 shares during the period. AXA S.A. grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 71,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,892,000 after purchasing an additional 10,609 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 43,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,950,000 after purchasing an additional 3,703 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DD traded down $2.56 on Monday, reaching $60.97. The stock had a trading volume of 24,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,967,292. The company has a market cap of $31.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.02. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.10 and a 12-month high of $85.16.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.15%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $99.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.29.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

