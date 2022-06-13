Dynamic 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $22.00 (DYN)

Dynamic (DYN) traded 14% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. One Dynamic coin can now be bought for about $0.0309 or 0.00000131 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dynamic has a total market cap of $475,449.41 and $22.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Dynamic has traded down 24.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dynamic Profile

DYN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 18th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 15,380,761 coins. Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dynamic is duality.solutions

According to CryptoCompare, “Duality Blockchain Solutions is a cryptocurrency project focused on providing enterprise-focused products based on blockchain technology. Duality Blockchain Solutions provides two public blockchains, Dynamic and Sequence. Dynamic is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Argon2d algorithm. It uses p2p technology over Tor & Clearnet to operate securely and privately. “

Buying and Selling Dynamic

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dynamic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

