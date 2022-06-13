E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) Sets New 1-Year Low at $13.69

The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.69 and last traded at $13.61, with a volume of 712 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.37.

Separately, Huber Research cut shares of E.W. Scripps from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 1.74.

E.W. Scripps ( NASDAQ:SSP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $566.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.69 million. E.W. Scripps had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The E.W. Scripps Company will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other E.W. Scripps news, major shareholder William H. Scripps sold 43,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.48, for a total value of $665,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,940 shares in the company, valued at $1,191,031.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Margaret Scripps Klenzing purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.92 per share, with a total value of $149,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 321,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,803,911.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSP. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in E.W. Scripps by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 36,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of E.W. Scripps by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in shares of E.W. Scripps by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 23,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of E.W. Scripps by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of E.W. Scripps by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. 66.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. The company operates through Local Media, Scripps Network, and Other segments. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

