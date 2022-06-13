East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $64.84

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $64.84 and last traded at $64.84, with a volume of 11 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.16.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on East West Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on East West Bancorp from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, East West Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.00.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.54 and a 200-day moving average of $79.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.32%.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in East West Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in East West Bancorp by 52.8% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in East West Bancorp by 119.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in East West Bancorp by 868.8% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 3,385.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. 89.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC)
East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.
