East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $64.84

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $64.84 and last traded at $64.84, with a volume of 11 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.16.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on East West Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on East West Bancorp from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, East West Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.00.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.54 and a 200-day moving average of $79.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

East West Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EWBC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.13. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 46.15%. The firm had revenue of $495.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.35 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.32%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in East West Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in East West Bancorp by 52.8% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in East West Bancorp by 119.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in East West Bancorp by 868.8% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 3,385.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. 89.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC)

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.