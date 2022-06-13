Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Sets New 12-Month Low at $98.03

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $98.03 and last traded at $98.08, with a volume of 8398 shares. The stock had previously closed at $102.19.

EMN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Eastman Chemical from $135.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Eastman Chemical in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eastman Chemical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.71.

The company has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $106.74 and a 200-day moving average of $113.05.

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 49.75%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 196,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,984,000 after acquiring an additional 27,584 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,648,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $184,695,000 after acquiring an additional 179,730 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1,338.8% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 67,509 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,565,000 after acquiring an additional 62,817 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile (NYSE:EMN)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

