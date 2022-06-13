Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 48,400 shares, an increase of 328.3% from the May 15th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 126,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EFR. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 718,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,629,000 after acquiring an additional 261,255 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,027,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 477,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,971,000 after buying an additional 124,106 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 570,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,652,000 after buying an additional 108,647 shares during the period. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 582,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,814,000 after buying an additional 95,603 shares during the period.

NYSE:EFR traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.06. The company had a trading volume of 5,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,895. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.60 and a 200 day moving average of $13.67. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a 1 year low of $11.55 and a 1 year high of $15.60.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.0813 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 22nd.

About Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

