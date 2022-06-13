Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,000 shares, a decrease of 66.5% from the May 15th total of 68,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of ETB stock traded down $0.49 on Monday, hitting $14.50. 70,116 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,025. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund has a 12 month low of $14.35 and a 12 month high of $17.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.65 and a 200 day moving average of $16.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.108 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.94%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $176,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

