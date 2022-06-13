Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas (LON:ECO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas (LON:ECO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 125 ($1.57) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 346.43% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of ECO stock opened at GBX 28 ($0.35) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £86.67 million and a P/E ratio of -28.00. Eco has a 1-year low of GBX 17 ($0.21) and a 1-year high of GBX 43.40 ($0.54). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 8.66 and a quick ratio of 8.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 29.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 27.95.

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd., a development stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of petroleum, natural gas, and shale gas properties in the Republic of Namibia and Co-Operative Republic of Guyana. It operates through two segments, Oil and Gas Exploration, and Renewable Energy.

