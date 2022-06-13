EDP – Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) Price Target Raised to €5.70 at Credit Suisse Group

EDP – Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:EDPFY – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Credit Suisse Group from €5.50 ($5.91) to €5.70 ($6.13) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.
EDP – Energias de Portugal stock opened at $49.15 on Friday. EDP – Energias de Portugal has a 1-year low of $42.56 and a 1-year high of $58.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.
