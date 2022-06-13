EDP – Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) Price Target Raised to €5.70 at Credit Suisse Group

EDP – Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:EDPFY – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Credit Suisse Group from €5.50 ($5.91) to €5.70 ($6.13) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

EDP – Energias de Portugal stock opened at $49.15 on Friday. EDP – Energias de Portugal has a 1-year low of $42.56 and a 1-year high of $58.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Get EDP - Energias de Portugal alerts:

About EDP – Energias de Portugal (Get Rating)

EDP – Energias de Portugal, SA engages in the production, transmission, distribution, and commercialization of electricity in Portugal, Spain, France, Poland, Romania, Italy, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Greece, Brazil, North America, and internationally. The company operates through Renewables, Networks, and Client Solutions & Energy Management segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EDP - Energias de Portugal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EDP - Energias de Portugal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.