Eguana Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:EGTYF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Eguana Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:EGTYF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a decline of 70.1% from the May 15th total of 39,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 139,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:EGTYF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.21. The company had a trading volume of 48,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,767. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.25 and a 200 day moving average of $0.30. Eguana Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.18 and a 1 year high of $0.52.

Several analysts recently commented on EGTYF shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Eguana Technologies from C$0.65 to C$0.70 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Raymond James started coverage on Eguana Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Eguana Technologies Inc designs and manufactures residential and commercial energy storage systems for fuel cell, photovoltaic, and battery applications in Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, and the United States. It provides its products under the Enduro, Evolve, and Elevate brand names. The company was formerly known as Sustainable Energy Technologies Ltd.

