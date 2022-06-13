Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Shares Sold by Castleark Management LLC

Castleark Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 490,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,080 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Element Solutions worth $11,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ESI. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Element Solutions by 81.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 204,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,787,000 after purchasing an additional 91,748 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Element Solutions by 253.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 25,200 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Element Solutions by 14.3% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 32,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 4,105 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Element Solutions by 5.5% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 364,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,912,000 after purchasing an additional 19,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Element Solutions by 49.3% during the third quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,437,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,171,000 after purchasing an additional 474,835 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Nichelle Maynard-Elliott sold 9,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total transaction of $207,226.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ESI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.75.

Shares of ESI traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.45. 21,558 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,259,449. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.31. Element Solutions Inc has a 52-week low of $19.29 and a 52-week high of $26.92. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.37.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. Element Solutions had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 13.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

