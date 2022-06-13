Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 44.2% annually over the last three years.

Shares of ECF opened at $9.07 on Monday. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $8.51 and a 1-year high of $15.37.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECF. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund during the first quarter worth $4,172,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 88,043 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 84,404 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 22,240 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 63,267 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 5,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $838,000. Institutional investors own 30.02% of the company’s stock.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities. It invests in stocks of companies across market capitalizations.

