Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.
Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 44.2% annually over the last three years.
Shares of ECF opened at $9.07 on Monday. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $8.51 and a 1-year high of $15.37.
About Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund (Get Rating)
Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities. It invests in stocks of companies across market capitalizations.
