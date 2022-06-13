Emercoin (EMC) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $7,010.00

Emercoin (EMC) traded down 1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. One Emercoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0168 or 0.00000066 BTC on exchanges. Emercoin has a market cap of $828,997.77 and approximately $7,010.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Emercoin has traded down 23.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Emercoin Coin Profile

Emercoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 48,524,900 coins and its circulating supply is 49,436,023 coins. Emercoin’s official website is emercoin.com . The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Emercoin is emercointalk.org . Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hybrid of NameCoin and PPCoin. More focused on the production of coins by PoS than PoW. Mining has a bonus on the interval 1-512 difficulty for high initial issue of coins. Further difficulty will gradually increase, making PoS mining more promising. Emercoin offers a 6% annual POS reward with 30 day coin maturity. Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

Buying and Selling Emercoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Emercoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Emercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

