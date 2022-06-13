Emercoin (EMC) Market Capitalization Achieves $776,379.51

Emercoin (EMC) traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. Over the last seven days, Emercoin has traded down 24.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Emercoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0157 or 0.00000069 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Emercoin has a market cap of $776,379.51 and $7,720.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00028914 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Dark Frontiers (DARK) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Boss Token (BOSS) traded 22.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PolkaFantasy (XP) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Graviton Zero (GRAV) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Emercoin

Emercoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 48,524,900 coins and its circulating supply is 49,437,164 coins. Emercoin’s official message board is emercointalk.org . The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Emercoin’s official website is emercoin.com . Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hybrid of NameCoin and PPCoin. More focused on the production of coins by PoS than PoW. Mining has a bonus on the interval 1-512 difficulty for high initial issue of coins. Further difficulty will gradually increase, making PoS mining more promising. Emercoin offers a 6% annual POS reward with 30 day coin maturity. Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

Emercoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Emercoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Emercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

