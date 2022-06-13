Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Warren Averett Asset Management LLC

Warren Averett Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 73.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Emerson Electric stock opened at $87.06 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.40. The company has a market cap of $51.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $81.01 and a fifty-two week high of $105.99.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 43.10%.

EMR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $114.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.12.

In related news, insider Mark J. Bulanda sold 4,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total transaction of $445,278.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

