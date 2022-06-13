Empire State Realty OP, L.P. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSEARCA:ESBA)

Empire State Realty OP, L.P. (NYSEARCA:ESBA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

ESBA opened at $7.48 on Monday. Empire State Realty OP has a one year low of $7.15 and a one year high of $12.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.89.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Empire State Realty OP in the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Empire State Realty OP by 407.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 8,840 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Empire State Realty OP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $312,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Empire State Realty OP by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter.

Empire State Realty OP, L.P. operates as a subsidiary of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc

