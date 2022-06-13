Empirical Capital Management LLC Buys 5,350 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Empirical Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,350 shares during the period. Roblox comprises 5.1% of Empirical Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Empirical Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Roblox were worth $5,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RBLX. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Roblox by 175.0% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Roblox during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Roblox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 68.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Roblox alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Roblox from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Roblox from $56.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roblox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

In other Roblox news, insider Craig Donato sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 7,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total transaction of $239,139.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 208,343 shares in the company, valued at $6,321,126.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,577 shares of company stock worth $1,481,106. 28.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE RBLX traded down $2.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $25.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 305,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,969,363. The stock has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a PE ratio of -29.20 and a beta of 2.29. Roblox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.65 and a fifty-two week high of $141.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $631.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.48 million. Roblox had a negative net margin of 25.01% and a negative return on equity of 89.70%. Roblox’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roblox Company Profile (Get Rating)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.