Empirical Capital Management LLC Has $2.14 Million Position in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG)

Empirical Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,160 shares during the period. Change Healthcare makes up about 2.1% of Empirical Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Empirical Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Change Healthcare were worth $2,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CHNG. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in Change Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $535,000. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP increased its stake in Change Healthcare by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 2,658,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,847,000 after purchasing an additional 279,500 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Change Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Stansberry Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Change Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,626,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in Change Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CHNG. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Change Healthcare from $25.75 to $27.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Change Healthcare from $25.75 to $27.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Change Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Change Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Change Healthcare in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.81.

Change Healthcare stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,756,467. Change Healthcare Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.97 and a 12 month high of $24.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $920.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $902.86 million. Change Healthcare had a negative net margin of 1.65% and a positive return on equity of 12.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology company, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

