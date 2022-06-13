ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) Short Interest Up 232.3% in May

ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, an increase of 232.3% from the May 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.39. The stock had a trading volume of 47,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,229. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.11. ENAGAS S A/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $10.07 and a fifty-two week high of $12.14.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ENGGY. UBS Group upped their price objective on ENAGAS S A/ADR from €18.90 ($20.32) to €19.60 ($21.08) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on ENAGAS S A/ADR from €16.00 ($17.20) to €17.00 ($18.28) in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.30.

Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.

