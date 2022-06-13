Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Sets New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday after Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on the stock from $83.00 to $82.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Encompass Health traded as low as $55.97 and last traded at $55.97, with a volume of 2430 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $57.78.

EHC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on Encompass Health from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. TheStreet raised Encompass Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $85.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.75.

In other news, Director Kevin J. O’connor acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $66.48 per share, with a total value of $66,480.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,425.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EHC. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 318.9% in the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283,900 shares during the period. Empyrean Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,506,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,794,000. Paradice Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,388,000. Finally, Glenview Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Encompass Health by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 1,285,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,414,000 after purchasing an additional 541,736 shares in the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.81 and a 200-day moving average of $65.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.96.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 7.51%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 12th. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.64%.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

