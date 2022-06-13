Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 98,443 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 2,696,675 shares.The stock last traded at $16.40 and had previously closed at $17.61.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ERF shares. CIBC upped their target price on Enerplus from C$20.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Raymond James set a $20.00 price objective on Enerplus and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Enerplus from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet raised Enerplus from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Enerplus from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enerplus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.63.

The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 2.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Enerplus ( NYSE:ERF Get Rating ) (TSE:ERF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $513.15 million for the quarter. Enerplus had a return on equity of 69.73% and a net margin of 14.62%. On average, research analysts expect that Enerplus Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a $0.043 dividend. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This is an increase from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.73%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ninepoint Partners LP raised its position in shares of Enerplus by 35.7% in the first quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 9,500,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $120,650,000 after buying an additional 2,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its position in Enerplus by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 9,240,178 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $97,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,736 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Enerplus by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,296,902 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $105,372,000 after purchasing an additional 169,917 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in Enerplus by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 5,100,228 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $53,788,000 after purchasing an additional 875,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Enerplus during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,945,000. Institutional investors own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

