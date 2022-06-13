Enghouse Systems (OTCMKTS:EGHSF) Downgraded to “Neutral” at CIBC

CIBC downgraded shares of Enghouse Systems (OTCMKTS:EGHSF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$60.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$55.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$58.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th.

OTCMKTS:EGHSF opened at $19.53 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.15. Enghouse Systems has a 1-year low of $19.14 and a 1-year high of $50.78.

Enghouse Systems Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services to facilitate remote work, enhance customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications across various types of interactions, including voice, email, web chats, text, and video.

