Enjoy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENJYW) Short Interest Update

Enjoy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENJYW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,000 shares, a drop of 44.7% from the May 15th total of 41,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

ENJYW stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,812. Enjoy Technology has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $1.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.10.

Get Enjoy Technology alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Enjoy Technology stock. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in Enjoy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENJYW – Get Rating) by 55.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 604,511 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 214,850 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Enjoy Technology were worth $151,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enjoy Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enjoy Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.