Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) Stake Raised by Stephens Investment Management Group LLC

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,178,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the quarter. Envestnet comprises about 1.2% of Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned 2.16% of Envestnet worth $93,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ENV. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Envestnet by 123.9% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 158,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,540,000 after buying an additional 87,469 shares during the period. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Envestnet by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 192,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,235,000 after buying an additional 71,020 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Envestnet by 115.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 110,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,868,000 after buying an additional 59,202 shares during the period. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in Envestnet during the 4th quarter worth about $4,649,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Envestnet by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 820,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,796,000 after buying an additional 52,710 shares during the period.

In related news, SVP Barry D. Cooper sold 678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.73, for a total value of $49,988.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Majoros sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total value of $30,132.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ENV shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Envestnet from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Envestnet from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. DA Davidson raised Envestnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Envestnet in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Envestnet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.00.

Shares of NYSE ENV opened at $59.69 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -213.17 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.09. Envestnet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.01 and a 52 week high of $85.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $321.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.83 million. Envestnet had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a positive return on equity of 8.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

