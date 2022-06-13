EOS Force Market Cap Tops $3.80 Million (EOSC)

EOS Force (EOSC) traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 12th. One EOS Force coin can now be bought for $0.0039 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. EOS Force has a total market capitalization of $3.80 million and approximately $196,523.00 worth of EOS Force was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, EOS Force has traded down 16% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.63 or 0.00064618 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000522 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00013696 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001223 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $44.02 or 0.00171007 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.17 or 0.00031725 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00006774 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000175 BTC.

About EOS Force

EOS Force uses the hashing algorithm. EOS Force’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 964,070,125 coins. The official website for EOS Force is www.eosforce.io . The official message board for EOS Force is medium.com/@eosforce . EOS Force’s official Twitter account is @EOSForce

According to CryptoCompare, “EOSC utilizes the consensus mechanism of EOSIO, which is DPOS BFT Pipeline Consensus. EOSC enables blocks to be produced every 3 seconds with no consecutive blocks, which is different from EOSIO'S model of producing blocks every 0.5 seconds with 6 consecutive blocks produced by 1 node. Even though consecutive block-generating can reduce the waiting time of unpacked trades, it may affect the chain stability because of the unsatisfactory network environment, resulting in a large number of microforks. “

EOS Force Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS Force directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS Force should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EOS Force using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

