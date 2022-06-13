EOSDT (EOSDT) Price Down 10.7% Over Last 7 Days

EOSDT (EOSDT) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. One EOSDT coin can currently be bought for $0.85 or 0.00003652 BTC on popular exchanges. EOSDT has a total market cap of $2.25 million and approximately $1,136.00 worth of EOSDT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, EOSDT has traded down 10.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $85.50 or 0.00366012 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002023 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001368 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.92 or 0.00042478 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $121.75 or 0.00521208 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About EOSDT

EOSDT was first traded on May 31st, 2019. EOSDT’s total supply is 2,642,505 coins. EOSDT’s official Twitter account is @eosdt_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EOSDT is /r/Equilibrium_eosdt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for EOSDT is eosdt.com . EOSDT’s official message board is medium.com/equilibrium-eosdt

According to CryptoCompare, “EOSDT is the first USD-pegged decentralized stable coin based on the Equilibrium framework and the EOS blockchain. EOSDT leverages underlying EOS collateral and adds extra liquidity to the market. Each EOSDT stable coin is backed by digital assets stored by an Equilibrium smart contract. Anyone may lock their digital assets there as collateral and issue EOSDT against it. EOSDT Supply Cap Increased by $100M With Bitcoin Liquidity Support. “

Buying and Selling EOSDT

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOSDT directly using US dollars.

