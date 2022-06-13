EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Shares Sold by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC cut its position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,699 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 620 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $5,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in EPAM Systems by 80.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,265,288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,514,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,720 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,083,728 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $722,658,000 after buying an additional 342,438 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,318,132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $881,105,000 after purchasing an additional 308,920 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $172,415,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 925,615 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $618,727,000 after acquiring an additional 226,288 shares in the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on EPAM. Citigroup upped their price objective on EPAM Systems from $325.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Wedbush raised their price objective on EPAM Systems from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised EPAM Systems to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Bank of America raised EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $312.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on EPAM Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $431.38.

In other EPAM Systems news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $325,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,952,650. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.10, for a total transaction of $34,710.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,662,604.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $493,710. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of EPAM stock opened at $303.49 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $168.59 and a 1 year high of $725.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $307.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $409.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.86, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.76.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 21.92%. EPAM Systems’s revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

