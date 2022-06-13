Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.29 Per Share

Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.29 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This is an increase from Equitable Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

Shares of Equitable Group stock opened at C$58.19 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$1.99 billion and a PE ratio of 6.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$60.88 and a 200-day moving average of C$68.71. Equitable Group has a 1-year low of C$51.73 and a 1-year high of C$84.78.

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.14 by C$0.50. The business had revenue of C$187.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$172.85 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Equitable Group will post 9.7955858 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EQB. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Equitable Group from C$85.00 to C$80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Equitable Group from C$85.00 to C$86.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Equitable Group from C$85.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Equitable Group from C$85.00 to C$80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Cormark cut their price target on Equitable Group from C$105.00 to C$88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Equitable Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$73.21.

About Equitable Group (Get Rating)

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

