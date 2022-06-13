Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.29 Per Share

Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.29 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This is an increase from Equitable Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.
Shares of Equitable Group stock opened at C$58.19 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$1.99 billion and a PE ratio of 6.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$60.88 and a 200-day moving average of C$68.71. Equitable Group has a 1-year low of C$51.73 and a 1-year high of C$84.78.
Equitable Group (TSE:EQB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.14 by C$0.50. The business had revenue of C$187.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$172.85 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Equitable Group will post 9.7955858 earnings per share for the current year.
About Equitable Group (Get Rating)
Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.
